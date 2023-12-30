TFG Advisers LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

