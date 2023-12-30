TFG Advisers LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

