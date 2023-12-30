The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.26 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

