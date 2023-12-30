The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

