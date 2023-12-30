The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.