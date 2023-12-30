The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SCHW opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

