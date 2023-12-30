The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -143.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

