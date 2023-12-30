The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

