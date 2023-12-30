The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $346.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

