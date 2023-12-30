The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $346.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.76.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

