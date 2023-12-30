The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $346.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.