The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

