The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $146.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

