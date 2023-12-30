The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $471,696.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTC opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

