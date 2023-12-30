Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 30,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

