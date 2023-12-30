Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 30,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
KALV stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.90.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALV
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.