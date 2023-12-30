TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Head-To-Head Analysis

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOD’S and Wolverine World Wide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wolverine World Wide 1 6 1 0 2.00

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than TOD’S.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TOD’S pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TOD’S pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

16.1% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOD’S and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide -13.02% 4.77% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOD’S and Wolverine World Wide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 12.92 Wolverine World Wide $2.68 billion 0.26 -$188.30 million ($3.95) -2.25

TOD’S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolverine World Wide. Wolverine World Wide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats TOD’S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

