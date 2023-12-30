Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

