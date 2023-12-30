TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.
TowneBank Stock Performance
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
