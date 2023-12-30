Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

