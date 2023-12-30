Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 960.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 960.43 ($12.20).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.13) to GBX 880 ($11.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

TPK stock opened at GBX 828.60 ($10.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 780.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 811.70. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

