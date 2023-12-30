Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 960.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 960.43 ($12.20).
Several brokerages have issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.13) to GBX 880 ($11.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins Stock Down 2.3 %
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.