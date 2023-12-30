Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

