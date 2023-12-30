TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) Critical Contrast

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.28% 61.53% 11.56% Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $107.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.20%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Waitr.

This table compares TriNet Group and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.23 $355.00 million $5.96 19.93 Waitr $111.80 million 0.01 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Waitr on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

