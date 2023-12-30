Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $34.24

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $34.95. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 548,354 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

