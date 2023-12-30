Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $21.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TRIP opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

