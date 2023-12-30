Truist Financial Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $315.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PSA opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.42. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

