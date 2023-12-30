Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 633,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

