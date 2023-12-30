Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.48.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

