UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,945 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in UDR by 407.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UDR by 26.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UDR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UDR opened at $38.29 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

