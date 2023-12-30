UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,106.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

