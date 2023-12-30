UMB Bank n.a. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

