UMB Bank n.a. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

