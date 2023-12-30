UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.