UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

