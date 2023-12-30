UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

