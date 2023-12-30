UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

