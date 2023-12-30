UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

