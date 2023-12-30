UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,629 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after buying an additional 1,098,252 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

