Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $2,875,000.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Unifi Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of UFI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
