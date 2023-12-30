Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $2,875,000.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unifi Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UFI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unifi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Unifi by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

