Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

