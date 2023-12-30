Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

