United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $573.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.67.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.