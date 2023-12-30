United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down to $578.86

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $578.86, but opened at $564.22. United Rentals shares last traded at $575.29, with a volume of 29,448 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Rentals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

