UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $526.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.63 and its 200-day moving average is $508.73. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

