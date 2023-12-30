UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 6.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.39. 503,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,250,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

UP Fintech Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $690.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

