Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $304.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $215.49 and a 52-week high of $309.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

