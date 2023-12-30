Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 237.2% in December

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
VWOB stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.66.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
