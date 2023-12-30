Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 237.2% in December

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.