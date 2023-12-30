Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $212.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.15. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.53 and a 12 month high of $213.88.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

