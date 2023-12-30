Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $272.74

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $272.74 and last traded at $272.14, with a volume of 17463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.62.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

