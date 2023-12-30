Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,187,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

