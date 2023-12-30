Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

